Maruti Suzuki Ignis to launch tomorrow, top five things to know about the compact crossover

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ignis on 13th January 2017 and the company had already started the booking amount at Rs 11,000 through the official Nexa website a few days back. Consumers keen on booking the Ignis will be asked to fill out a form mentioning their personal details after which they can 'e-book' the vehicle. The Ignis is already incurring a waiting period of eight to 10 weeks for the petrol variants, while the diesel variants may have a waiting period of 11 to 12 weeks. The Ignis will be offered in four variants-Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and with 9 nine exterior colour options, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Tinsel Blue, Urban Blue, Uptown Red, while the last two colours will also be available in dual tone shades, similar to the Vitara Brezza.

Design

The Ignis will get the host of premium features and will be sold at Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships across the country. The Ignis will get a sportier looking cockpit inspired layout with toggle switches in the centre console along with steering mounted audio and telephone controls. A U-shaped LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps, headlamp leveller and 15-inch alloy wheels will also be equipped on the higher trims. Along with this the Ignis will get features such as push start button and remote keyless entry.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by a petrol engine and a diesel engine. The petrol variants will get a 1.2 litre VVT (Variable Valve Timing) motor that will produce 82 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine will generate 74 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. These engines are the same units that have been witnessed under the bonnet of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Both the engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual and an AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) unit. However, the AMT gearbox will be available only on the Zeta and Delta versions.

Safety

As seen on earlier Nexa cars, the Ignis scores will in terms of safety. The car gets ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), ISOFIX Child Seat, dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters as standard. In addition, it gets, rear parking sensors, rear view parking camera, defogger, rear wiper, speed sensing auto door lock, driver seat belt reminder and the key left a eminder, depending on the variant selected by the customer.

Maruti Suzuki interiors

Features

Inside the cabin, for the first time in its segment the car features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system will feature Smart Play Linkage Display Audio, Bluetooth, USB compatibility and four speakers, audio remote control and Suzuki SLDA remote app. The touchscreen however,will only be available on top variants, while the lower variants will get a conventional audio system with Bluetooth, Aux-in and USB connectivity.

Prices

It is expected that Ignis prices starts at Rs 5 lakh for the base variant, while the top end trim might be offered at close to Rs 8 lakh( ex-showroom,Delhi). When launched, the Ignis will compete with the likes if Hyundai Grand i10 and Mahindra KUV100. The car has already gathered an impressive amount of popularity and Maruti Suzuki too isn't leaving nay stones unturned to highlight the car's premium positioning, In line with the same, the Ignis will be launched tomorrow at a music concert in New Delhi.