Maruti Suzuki Ignis off to a great start with 10,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki launched its much awaited Ignis on 13th January and with in a week the compact crossover has received 10,000 bookings. The company has positioned the Ignis as a young buyer's first car and hence features a funky design along with connectivity options. The manufacturer started taking the bookings of the Ignis earlier and will be available at the NEXA dealerships soon. The compact crossover is available two engine options- 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine with 5-speed manual and automatic transmission.

The Ignis is offered in four variants- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and is available with roof wraps and colour coordinated elements of the exterior on the inside. The crossover compact is equipped with premium features like a U-shaped LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (available only on the top-end Alpha version) with headlamp levelling function.The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with standard safety features like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), ISOFIX child seat restraint system, dual front airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Ignis at a competitive price, owing to which the car will give tough competition to the Mahindra KUV100 and Hyundai Grand i10 in its segment. With a youthful design and well-equipped cabin, the Ignis has certainly struck the right chord with buyers in the initial days. Does it have the ammunition to sustain this success in the long-term? Read our review to find out: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Review: Unconventional, funky but should you buy it?