Maruti Suzuki Ignis launch tomorrow, cars arrive at dealership

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its much awaited Ignis tomorrow in India and just before the launch spied images of the Ignis at a dealership have emerged. The images suggest that the manufacturer has started sending some units of Ignis at the premium Nexa dealerships. It is expected that the company might start the deliveries of the car immediately after the launch. Earlier, the company has already started the taking the bookings of the Ignis at Rs 11,000 and will be sold through the premium NEXA dealerships. There is reportedly a waiting period of about two months already on some variants of the Ignis.

The spied images at the dealership revealed two units of Zeta trim with red colour and one unit of Delta variant. The Ignis will be available in base variant Sigma, Delta and Zeta, while Alpha will be the top end trim in the Ignis line up. The Ignis will get host of features such as push start button and remote keyless entry, U-shaped LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps, headlamp leveller and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis in dual tone colour( image source- Team bhp)

Inside the cabin, the car features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature Smart Play Linkage Display Audio, Bluetooth, USB compatibility and four speakers, audio remote control and Suzuki SLDA remote app. This is also the first time in the segment that an infotainment system is being offered with in-built Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment screen is placed on top of the dashboard in a pop-out style.

In terms of safety, the Ignis gets ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), ISOFIX Child Seat, dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters as standard. In addition, it gets, rear parking sensors, rear view parking camera, defogger, rear wiper, speed sensing auto door lock, driver seat belt reminder and the key left reminder, depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant interiors( image source- Teambhp)

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by both, a petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol variants will get a 1.2 litre VVT petrol engine that will produce 82hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine will generate 74 hp and 190 Nm. Both the engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual and an AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) unit. This is for the first time Maruti Suzuki's diesel variants will get an automatic transmission in this price segment.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ignis at a price around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh( ex-showroom, Delhi). When launched the Ignis will compete with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 and Mahindra KUV100.