Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Open, variants, features and expected price

Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings of the Ignis that is due for launch on 13th January, 2017 for Rs 11,000 through the official Nexa website. Consumers keen on booking the Ignis will be asked to fill out a form mentioning their personal details after which they can 'e-book' the vehicle.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by a 1.2 litre K-series petrol engine and a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine. These engines are the same as the ones seen in the Baleno. That said, unlike the Baleno, which comes with an automatic transmission only for the petrol, the Ignis will be offered with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox for both engines. This option will be available in the Zeta and Delta variants while the Sigma and top end Alpha version will be offered with a 5-speed manual. The engines adhere to the BS6 emission norms which are expected to be implemented by April 2020.The Ignis is underpinned by the same platform which has been seen on the Baleno thereby making it lighter.

The hatchback will be available in nine exterior colour options which also includes dual tone shades similar to the Vitara Brezza. Like the compact SUV, the Ignis' dual tone colour options are expected to be restricted only to the top-end versions.Maruti Suzuki is also offering customisation options for the small car which would include roof wraps on the outside and colour coded interior elements such as door handles and centre console bezel to the exterior colour. Maruti Suzuki is marketing the Ignis as a “young buyer's first car”, however, as per the company, this may not be the first car in a household.

Like all vehicles sold through Nexa dealerships, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will have ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child restraint as standard. The hatchback is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

