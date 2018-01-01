Maruti Suzuki ends 2017 with a bang, sells over 1.19 lakh units in December 2017

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has ended the year 2017 with a bang as the company reported a growth of 12.1% in the month of December 2017 by selling 119,286 units in the Indian domestic market. The company had sold 106,388 units in December 2016. The mini segment comprising of cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R saw a total sales of 32,146 units growing marginally by 2% and the compact segment dominated by the sales of new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire increased its sales to 53,336 units from 43,295 units up by over 23%.

Sales of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continues to decline due to a new strong rival. Ciaz sales stood at 2,382 units declining by over 35% when compared to sales in December 2016.

The sales figure for December 2017 are given below:

Maruti Suzuki Sales Report Dec'17 Category : Sub-segment Models Dec Till Dec April'16 - March'17 2017 2016 % Change 2017-18 2016-17 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 32,146 31,527 2.0% 322,567 312,001 3.4% 413,981 A: Compact Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 53,336 43,295 23.2% 546,509 421,332 29.7% 584,850 A: Super Compact D'Zire Tour - 2,559 - - 25,871 - 32,612 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 2,382 3,711 -35.8% 44,633 47,114 -5.3% 64,448 TOTAL A: Passenger cars 87,864 81,092 8.4% 913,709 806,318 13.3% 1,095,891 B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza S-Cross, 19,276 16,072 19.9% 189,978 143,254 32.6% 195,741 C: Vans Omni, Eeco 11,420 9,224 23.8% 116,773 112,007 4.3% 152,009 TOTAL Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales 118,560 106,388 11.4% 1,220,460 1,061,579 15.0% 1,443,641 Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 726 26 - 5,958 294 - 900 TOTAL Domestic Sales 119,286 106,414 12.1% 1,226,418 1,061,873 15.5% 1,444,541 Total Export Sales 10,780 11,494 -6.2% 91,383 92,291 -1.0% 124,062 Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 130,066 117,908 10.3% 1,317,801 1,154,164 14.2% 1,568,603

On Utiliti Vehicles (UVs) front that has products like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Gypsy also grew by almost 20% by selling 19,276 units. Overall this financial year between March-December 2017 the company has sold over 1.22 million units and is growing at over 15% growth rate. R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki had earlier confirmed that the company will end the financial year at a double digit growth rate but it looks like the company is going to surpass its own and the market expectations.

In the month of December 2017, the company also exported 10,780 units out of the country and overall the company has exported 91,383 units this financial year. Overall (including exports) Maruti Suzuki sold 130,066 units in the period March-December 2017 the company has already sold over 1.37 million vehicles.