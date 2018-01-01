Maruti Suzuki ends 2017 with a bang, sells over 1.19 lakh units in December 2017

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has ended the year 2017 with a bang as the company reported a growth of 12.1% in the month of December 2017 by selling 119,286 units in the Indian domestic market. The company had sold 106,388 units in December 2016. The mini segment comprising of cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R saw a total sales of 32,146 units growing marginally by 2% and the compact segment dominated by the sales of new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire increased its sales to 53,336 units from 43,295 units up by over 23%.
Sales of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continues to decline due to a new strong rival. Ciaz sales stood at 2,382 units declining by over 35% when compared to sales in December 2016.
The sales figure for December 2017 are given below:
|Maruti Suzuki Sales Report Dec'17
|Category : Sub-segment
|Models
|Dec
|Till Dec
|April'16 - March'17
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|2017-18
|2016-17
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|32,146
|31,527
|2.0%
|322,567
|312,001
|3.4%
|413,981
|A: Compact
|Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis Baleno, Dzire, Tour S
|53,336
|43,295
|23.2%
|546,509
|421,332
|29.7%
|584,850
|A: Super Compact
|D'Zire Tour
|-
|2,559
|-
|-
|25,871
|-
|32,612
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|2,382
|3,711
|-35.8%
|44,633
|47,114
|-5.3%
|64,448
|TOTAL A: Passenger cars
|87,864
|81,092
|8.4%
|913,709
|806,318
|13.3%
|1,095,891
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza S-Cross,
|19,276
|16,072
|19.9%
|189,978
|143,254
|32.6%
|195,741
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|11,420
|9,224
|23.8%
|116,773
|112,007
|4.3%
|152,009
|TOTAL Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales
|118,560
|106,388
|11.4%
|1,220,460
|1,061,579
|15.0%
|1,443,641
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|726
|26
|-
|5,958
|294
|-
|900
|TOTAL Domestic Sales
|119,286
|106,414
|12.1%
|1,226,418
|1,061,873
|15.5%
|1,444,541
|Total Export Sales
|10,780
|11,494
|-6.2%
|91,383
|92,291
|-1.0%
|124,062
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|130,066
|117,908
|10.3%
|1,317,801
|1,154,164
|14.2%
|1,568,603
On Utiliti Vehicles (UVs) front that has products like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Gypsy also grew by almost 20% by selling 19,276 units. Overall this financial year between March-December 2017 the company has sold over 1.22 million units and is growing at over 15% growth rate. R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki had earlier confirmed that the company will end the financial year at a double digit growth rate but it looks like the company is going to surpass its own and the market expectations.
In the month of December 2017, the company also exported 10,780 units out of the country and overall the company has exported 91,383 units this financial year. Overall (including exports) Maruti Suzuki sold 130,066 units in the period March-December 2017 the company has already sold over 1.37 million vehicles.