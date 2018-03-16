Maruti Suzuki discounts for March 2018: From Alto K10 to Ertiga get benefits up to Rs 1.10 lakh

India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki along with its dealerships is offering discounts on various vehicles including Alto 800 to MPV Ertiga. March 2018, being the last month of the FY 2017-18 is usually a time when car models are offered with attractive discount deals. Maruti Suzuki is giving benefits to its customers through cash and exchange discounts on its products. If you are planning to buy a new car or want to exchange your old car this could be a very good time. Recently, the company announced that the Alto has crossed sales of 35 lakh sales since its launch in India. The entry-level car Alto 800 is offered with discounts of up to Rs 60,000 while the Alto K10 which also comes with an AMT transmission is sold with savings of up to Rs 70,000. The Wagon R comes with the most beneficial offers in form of a combined cash and exchange bonus of Rs 1.10 lakh. The Celerio also gets a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 45,000, bringing the total savings to Rs 90,000.

The sedan Ciaz gets discounts up to Rs 85,000. Also, the manufacturer is also planning to bring the updated version of Ciaz by the mid of this year. The Ignis which was launched last year gets cash benefit of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The highest-selling sub-compact sedan Dzire gets benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in form of cash and exchange bonus. The MPV Ertiga is being sold with a discount of Rs 50,000 but this version might soon go out of production as the company is expected to bring an updated version later this year.

Model Cash discount Exchange Alto 800 35,000 25,000 Alto k10 35,000 35,000 Wagon R 55,000 55,000 Celerio 45,000 45,000 Ciaz 55,000 30,000 Ignis 50,000 30,000 Brezza No discount No discount Ertiga 25,000 25,000 Baleno No discounts S-Cross No discounts 2018 Swift No discounts Dzire 10,000 15,000

Popular vehicles in the company portfolio such as Baleno, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Swift are being sold without any offers. The company recently launched the all-new Swift at 2018 Auto Expo with same engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3 diesel engine. The car, however, comes with significant design, chassis and interior changes.

In February 2018, Maruti Suzuki recorded a 14.2 percent increase in domestic market sales in comparison to last year. The Alto 800 and Wagon R registers 2.1 percent of its sales as compared to last year. In a compact segment which includes cars like Swift, Baleno, Ignis and Celerio has witnessed an increase of 38.7 percent.