Maruti Suzuki discontinues 1.6 S-Cross Zeta and Delta variants

Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has pulled the plug on the Delta and Zeta trims of the S-Cross 1.6, which seems to be a result of lower sales of these variants. When launched in August 2015, the crossover got a lukewarm response, owing to its high price-tag and unconventional design. Later, however, in Q1 2016, Maruti Suzuki announced a price-cut that ranged from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Since the price-cut, the S-Cross sales started picking up and stabilised later.

The Alpha trim of the S-Cross 1.6, which is priced at Rs 12.03 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, is offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags and more such safety and convenience features. The powertrain is the main attraction (particularly for the enthusiasts) which is a 1,598 cc diesel engine that generates 118 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission which is why most enthusiasts have applauded the crossover despite its unconventional design.

All S-Cross versions are sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships which also includes the Baleno as well as the recently introduced Ignis. A refreshed version of the S-Cross was showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and is expected to be introduced in India by late 2017, however, there is no official confirmation yet. Apart from the existing line-up of engines, a petrol engine may also be introduced along with an automatic transmission for both the diesel and petrol units.