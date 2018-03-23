2018 Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm Day 3 Results: Aabhishek Mishra maintains lead while Moto category leader CS Santosh drop out!

As the storm proceeded deeper into the desert state of Rajasthan on day 3, the arid desert of Jaisalmer proved to be a worthy adversary for the competitors as they battled each other and the elements through the stages.Th e stages covering the majestic dunes of Asu Tar and Turkon ki Basti brought a whole new rejig in the top positions of the rally. At the end however, it was Aabhishek Mishra maintained the lead at 06:55:38, Raj Singh Rathore took the second spot at 07:21:55. Dharampal Jangra from Team Maruti Suzuki Motorsport at 07:31:58 made his entry to the top bracket at third position.

Commenting on this, Dharampal Jangra from Team Maruti Suzuki Motorsport said, “Driving in the dunes has always been challenging, and today in particular, the stages turned out to be an extreme test of the machines. My Brezza withheld the extreme temperatures & rugged terrain and played a vital role in my elevation to the 3rd position. Making way out of the Sam dunes has been an achievement in itself, and what better than finding one of the top spots. We only foresee more thrill and unpredictability with the upcoming night stage set for today.”

In the Moto category, Aaron Mare took the lead, clocking in at 05:29:39, followed by C.S Santosh at 05:36:43. At the third position, Santolino Lorenzo completed the distance in 05:42:49. Dakar rider and rally favourite CS Santosh has pulled out of the rally despite finishing the days stages claiming a neck injury as reason to pull himself from the event. Defending champion and Indian motorsports legend Suresh Rana from Team Maruti Suzuki Motorsport also retired from the rally after his Grand Vitara suffered a technical issue after the first fuel stop.

Results at the end of Leg 3

Xtreme:

1. Aabhishek Mishra and V Venu Rameshkumar (06 :55 :38)

2. Raj Singh Rathore and Sagar Mallappa (07:21:55)

3. Dharampal Jangra and Harikrishnan (07:31:58)

Xplore:

1. Nipun Agrawal and Kabir Mansharamani (00 :02 :24)

2. Surendra Gopu and Hardeep Singh (00 :04 :56)

3. Vishal Jain and Rajeev Katula (00 :07 :09)

Endure:

1. Gurpinder Singh and Mrinmoy Saha (00:05:01)

2. Vivek Vikram Singh and Sabatullah Khan (00:06:41)

3. Ashish Budhia and Arindam Ghosh (00:11:01)

Moto:

1. Aaron Mare (05:29:39)

2. C.S Santosh (05:36:43)

3. Santolino Lorenzo (05:42:49)