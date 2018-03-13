Maruti Suzuki cars to get six-speed gearbox this year: Expect better fuel efficiency and improved performance

Maruti Suzuki has been in the process of a complete overhaul of its image in India, which so far had been that of the budget family car. But now, the company has already had a change in reputation inclining towards becoming a premium brand with the introduction of cars like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and dealership concepts like Nexa and Maruti Suzuki Arena. The one thing that had been missing from Maruti Suzuki cars was a six-speed gearbox. All of the Maruti Suzuki cars sold in India come with a five-speed transmission. Now though, a Money Control report suggests that Maruti Suzuki has confirmed six-speed gearboxes for its cars rolling out this year.

From Maruti Suzuki Alto to Ciaz, all of these cars are currently sold with a five-speed gearbox, but a six-speed unit codenamed MF30 is coming soon and will improve the performance of the cars.

“Maruti is looking to shore up the use of six-speed transmissions in a gradual way. Starting with 50,000 units in the first year the demand is projected to go to 400,000 units per year by 2020”, an industry source told Money Control.

The first Maruti Suzuki car to get a six-speed gearbox is expected to be the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback. An additional gear will enhance fuel efficiency and power delivery as well.

This is, however, not the first time a Maruti Suzuki car will have a six-speed gearbox. The previous generation Maruti Suzuki S-Cross came with a 1.6-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed unit. The new S-Cross comes with a 1.3-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Besides mechanical and other benefits, another reason why Maruti is considering this move is that competition cars like Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Nexon and many others are available with a six-speed transmission.

Source: Money Control