Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS specifications leaked, India launch in February 2017

Ahead of its launch in February, 2017, brochure of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS has been leaked revealing the specification of the performance hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is based on the standard Baleno, but will be offered with a Boosterjet petrol engine. This engine is a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder Boosterjet unit that will produce a 100 hp of power at 5,500 rpm and will 150 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. The Boosterjet engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and no optional automatic transmission is expected for the time being based on earlier specifications

The Baleno RS will be sold through the Nexa dealerships across India and will feature dual front airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) as standard in case it is sold in more than one variant. In addition, it will get projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps, integrated turn indicators on the ORVMs (Outside rear View Mirrors) as well as alloy wheels. Convenience features are expected to include rain sensing wipers, automatic climate control, reverse parking sensors with camera and electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs. To accentuate the sporty appeal, Maruti Suzuki will offer the Baleno RS with revised bumpers as well.

The cabin will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, similar to the recently introduced Maruti Suzuki Ignis. For a sporty appeal, the interior should get an all-black dashboard and black leather seats.

For the Baleno RS, most components are expected to be localised except the engine and is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom. Once introduced, the hatchback will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Fiat Punto Abarth.