Maruti Suzuki announces free check-up, service camp: Wide range of benefits for existing customers

Maruti Suzuki has announced its nationwide vehicle check-up camp across India. The company has named this initiative as 'Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp' The camp has been scheduled from 10th to 25th April at the company's authorized dealer workshops across the country. The Maruti Suzuki ‘Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp’ will offer customers an extensive and free inspection of the key functions of their car. The camp is open for all Maruti Suzuki car owners. Maruti Suzuki car owners can visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops to avail complimentary vehicle health check and other service related offers.

Speaking about the camp, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spokesperson said, “Our approach is to offer hassle free service to customers throughout the year. We believe a summer ready car will indeed lead to a delightful experience for our customers, which has always been the centre of focus at Maruti Suzuki. We are sure this camp will benefit our customers and provide necessary care to their cars so that they continue enjoying comfortable ride.”

Watch our new Maruti Swift video review here:

In other news, the new 2018 Suzuki Ertiga is all set to make its global debut on 19th April. The MPV will be sold in the Indonesian market soon after the global debut and its India launch is slated for the month of August. As seen in the previously leaked spy images, the new Ertiga will be wider and longer than the current generation model. That said, expect a roomier cabin along with more space for the luggage.

The new Maruti Ertiga will lock horns with the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV. The price of the new model will most likely be considerably higher than the present day model, courtesy the newly added features on offer. More details on the new next-generation Maruti Ertiga to be revealed in the coming days!