Make in India Rolls Royce engines by next year: Everything on Force Motors & Rolls Royce Joint venture



We all know that Rolls Royce is not just about cars Rolls Royce Motors have been used in aviation as well as in power generators. News coming in through PTI sources today claim that Rolls Royce is is Keen on moving its engine manufacturing operations from the current base in Germany to the Indian subcontinent. According to Rolls Royce power systems this will help the company save money on production cost. To that end Rolls Royce have tied up with Force Motors setting up a joint venture which will oversee the creation of a new plant in Pune Chakan district that should be operation by the end of next year.

The initial investment of 300 crore that has been marked for 4 Phase 1 will see the company manufacture the engines in India using German materials the investment in this plant will be divided between Force Motors and Rolls Royce at A ratio of 51:49. With the largest 51% Stake staying with Indian company.

Through this joint venture the new company will manufacture Rolls Royce’ MTU range of 10 and 12 cylinder engines with power output ranging from 545 to 1050 horsepower. While this may not ever make it all to Rolls-Royce cars the generators will be used for power as well as rail underfloor applications.

This joint venture will help Rolls-Royce power generators reach domestic markets as well as export to countries like Sri Lanka and Nepal. And while this fact she may not provide employment thousands and thousands of workers it is likely to be an opportunity for 200 very skilled workers who will need to operate the machinery at the plant.

"We are signing this JV after being a year in negotiations. We will duplicate the manufacturing and the processes. India will be the only manufacturing base for this engine for Rolls Royce," Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors said.