Mahindra’s Ssangyong Tivoli based SUV to rival both Maruti Vitara Brezza & Hyundai Creta; All details

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra will be launching its Ssangyong Tivoli based SUV/crossover in the Indian market later in 2018 and is now likely to get two body styles. Codenamed S201 might a smaller sub-4-meter version that will take on the like of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and also a larger model with more boot space and perhaps also third-row seating that will challenge Hyundai Creta. Mahindra has been testing the vehicle which looks like the smaller version but alongside with Hyundai Creta indicating it might be the engine/suspension being road tested.

Mahindra's new SUV spied testing: Image Source: DriveSpark

The spied image sourced from Drivespark suggests that on the standard variant, Mahindra has reduced the length of the vehicle by almost 200 mm to keep it sub-4-meter. Expect both the version of Mahindra’s new SUV to have similar components which help the company to save overall cost to manufacture the vehicle. This is the first time Mahindra is bringing in the Ssangyong Tivoli’s global platform to its India product and while the overall shape of the vehicle is similar to that of Tivoli expect the face to have carry the Mahindra’s design language. Images also suggest a different rear design with taillamps horizontally placed and a new rear bumper design. The SUV will stand tall and expect a ground clearance of about 195mm with wider tires.

SsangYong Tivoli and Hyundai Creta; Image Source: DriveSpark

Mechanically, Mahindra’s S201 is likely to get new set of 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. However, earlier the company had announced that it is working on a new 1.5L petrol engine which might debut on this new SUV. For Mahindra, this product is likely to be a game changer and will fill the gap between the Mahindra KUV100 and Mahindra Scorpio SUV. This SUV will debut in India around the second quarter of FY 2018-19 but Mahindra might showcase this at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo scheduled in February 2018.

Image Source: DriveSpark

Before this, Mahindra will bring out its Toyota Innova rival which is codenamed as Mahindra U321 during the 1st quarter of next financial year. This new 7-seater MPV by Mahindra has been developed at Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in Detroit and the close to production prototypes are now being tested at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. Reports also suggest that the development and production of this vehicle will see Mahindra investing Rs 1,500 crore and the vehicle will be manufactured at its plant in Nashik, Maharashtra.

In 2018, Mahindra will also launch the electric version of KUV100 and the new generation Ssangyong Rexton in India.