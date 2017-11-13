Mahindra’s new off-roader might be sold as Mahindra Thor in USA



Later this month, India's leading Utility Vehilce manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra will debut in the United States of America and will be inaugurating its first ever American manufaturing plant in Detroit on 20th November 2017. The company has already confirmed that the first product in the American market will an off-roader and if reports are to be believed then its to be called Mahindra Thor based on the off-roader sold in India as Mahindra Thar. The new off-roader is specifically designed and built for the US market by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) and Dr Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra had commented "This product that we are launching is developed in Detroit, taking one of the Mahindra products as the base." Mahindra's new US manufacturing plant is spread across 400,000 square feet and will initially employ 80 people. Mahindra will hire more people as the company will expand production.

Mahindra's first off-roader is likely to be the SsangYong Tivoli's 1.6L engine that meets the Euro VI emission norms. The vehilce is being built for recreational purposses or commercial use but cannot ply on the roads that might make this as an all-terrain vehicle. A decade back, M&M attepmted to enter the American passenger vehicle market but the Scorpio based pick-up vehicle did not meet the emission norms. But now the company is adopting a different stratergy in investing in a plant, reports says this plant by MANA is the frorst automotive plant in south-east Michigan in about 25 years.