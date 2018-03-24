Mahindra’s Bugatti Chiron rival: 1500 hp Pininfarina Electric hypercar!

We have been wondering for a while what Mahindra really had in store for Pininfarina since it became part of the Mahindra group, that is of course aside lending designs to Mahindra SUVs. In a pretty astounding turn, with Mahindra-owned Pininfarina announcing plans of building a Bugatti Chiron rivalling electric supercar through a collaboration with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac Automobili as well as the Mahindra Racing Formula E team. The resultant car known only as the PF-Zero is slated to make 1500 hp and launch as early as 2020. If that’s not enough this electric hypercar(while limited to 20 pieces), will also lend its platform to a series of SUVs. Some of which are likely to find themselves in competition with the Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne and even a smaller one to pick an oddly quiet fight with a Porsche Macan.

The PF-One is the Lamborghini rivalling SUV, and for a UTE it sure does pack a punch, at 950 hp from its massive 140kWh battery the PF-1 stands to potentially even rival a Model S. Even more so when you consider the 3s dash from 0-100 kmph. The remainder of the SUVs in this series will be revealed once they are closer to reality. What we do know is that they will be large and medium-size luxury SUVs from Pininfarina. Expect all of them to be out in the next 5 years.

Now naturally ambitious projects like this cost money and Mahindra have already pledged a $100 million (Rs 651 crore)to the cause, which will, incidentally, cost 500$ million.(Rs 3200 Crore). However, the remaining $400 million USD which is required to build the range of SUVs shall be raised through strategic partners. A formal announcement of this plan is expected to be made at the first race of the Formula E season in Rome, on April 14.