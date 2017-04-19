Mahindra working on development of next gen Scorpio, launch by 2020

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the first generation Scorpio back in 2002, and as it went to be a popular SUV with Indian customers, the company now plans to develop the fourth generation, and launch it by 2020. This time, the next gen Scorpio will be introduced globally in markets like North America and Europe. The new Scorpio has been codenamed as Z101 and will be based on new architecture and design. The concept designing of the new Scorpio will be carried out at North American Centre, and engineering and other processes will be done at Mahindra's Research and Development centre in Chennai. In addition, the company is also planning to introduce a pick up truck version of the Scorpio for the international market.

We earlier reported that Mahindra and Mahindra is also working on a new MPV, codenamed U321. It is expected that the new MPV will replace Xylo. It will be based on the monocoque platform, and is expected to carry two engine options – 1.99 litre and 2.2 litre m-Hawk. The new MPV may get 6-speed transmission, with front wheel or all wheel drive configuration. The U321 is likely to be launched this year.

Currently, Mahindra Scorpio come with three diesel engine options - a 2.2 litre, 1.99 litre and a 2.5 litre. The 2.2 litre and 1.99 litre m-Hawk engines produce 122 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque, while 2.5 litre m2DICR engine comes with micro hybrid technology that produces 76 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque.