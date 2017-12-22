Mahindra TUV300 Plus prices revealed: 9-seater SUV to launch soon

The price of the upcoming Mahindra TUV300 Plus P4 variant has just been revealed. As per a report on Autocar, the nine-seater SUV will be launched in India at a price of Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The company is currently in the final stages of development of the new TUV300 Plus. The production version of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus has been spied a few days back on the Mumbai Pune expressway. The new Mahindra SUV might replace the Xylo in the company's product portfolio and is expected to be launched in the country soon. The upcoming Mahindra TUV300 Plus shares most of its components with the TUV300. The TUV300 Plus will get its power from a 1.99-litre mHawk D120 diesel engine that is shared with the new Scorpio facelift. The motor is good for churning out a maximum power output of 120 hp along with a peak torque of 280 Nm. Besides this engine, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus will also likely receive a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that does duty on the existing TUV300. The said motor produces a maximum power output of 100 hp along with a peak torque of 240 Nm. The SUV is expected to get a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission is also likely to be on offer.

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus is expected to come with features like automatic climate control, AC vents on the rear and a lot more. Besides the launch of new Mahindra TUV300 Plus, the company will also bring a Toyota Innova rival that has been codenamed as U321. The said MPV has been spied multiple times now and it will be launched in India in the coming months. Not only this, Mahindra will soon be launching the facelift version of the XUV500 as well, a glimpse of which you must have seen already in the spy shots.

Source: Autocar India