Mahindra Truck & Bus Division introduces new service package for Blazo customers

Mahindra Truck & Bus Division (MTBD) has introduced a set of industry-first service offerings for the truck owners. MTBD, a part of Mahindra Group, is eyeing to create a new benchmark by ensuring the lowest cost of ownership in the trucking industry. Mahindra Blazo owners will be to avail several benefits under the package, including a six-year or six lakh km warranty on the Mahindra Blazo. Keeping maintenance low, Mahindra Blazo will offer a better value-for-money for its customers.

Mahindra's service package will include increased oil change intervals, leading to significant saving of 9% per annum for transporters, reduced lubricant oil prices, making Mahindra trucks more affordable and ensuring an overall 18% savings per annum for transporters.

Considering the rise in oil prices and stagnant freight rates, these offerings could be a game changer in the Indian Road Transport, something Mahindra has attempted through its focus on customer centricity and alternative thinking.

Speaking on the occasion of the introduction of these new offerings, Vinod Sahay, Chief Executive Officer – Mahindra Truck and Bus Division, said, “At Mahindra Truck and Bus, customer centricity and continuous product innovation have been at the core of our business and we have made long strides in pioneering, innovative and disruptive guarantees.

“Today, as we roll out a never-before package of customer benefits, we are confident of significantly bringing down the cost of ownership and operation thereby ensuring that our trucks are far more affordable.

“For the transporter, this directly translates into better earnings due to savings of up to 20% in servicing cost per annum for every Mahindra BLAZO truck as well as a promise of hassle-free ownership experience. We are confident that transporters will notice our industry-first game-changing benefits and switch to Mahindra BLAZO as their preferred brand of choice, to get the best value for money.”