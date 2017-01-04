Mahindra to launch new SUV to compete with Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Considering the poor sales figures of the Korean carmaker, SsangYong, in India, (146 units sold from Jan 2016 to Nov 2016) Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to introduce the next generation Rexton (codenamed the Y400) in India by late-2017, as per a report by Autocar India. Unlike the current generation Rexton, the new SUV will be badged with the Mahindra brand and given a new name. Considering the localisation, the Y400 could undercut the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour by Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh making the competition stiffer for the Japanese and the American models. Currently, the Mahindra XUV5OO is the flagship vehicle in the company's product portfolio.

The Y400 will be powered by a 2.0 litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine which generates 225 hp of power and 349 Nm of torque that will be paired to an automatic gearbox and a manual transmission. Although this engine will be introduced at a later stage in India, the first set of production vehicles to be launched will have a turbocharged diesel motor which generates 184 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed automatic gearbox or both.

In terms of dimensions, the premium SUV from Mahindra would have a considerably longer (120 mm) wheelbase than the Fortuner, thereby resulting in better cabin space. The LIV-2 Concept based production vehicle is also expected to be 100 mm longer, 105 mm wider and 35 mm shorter than the Toyota Fortuner also improving on the shoulder room inside the cabin. Speaking about the equipment level in the Y400, it is expected to have a 9.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as well as Wifi, the last being a first-in-segment. This infotainment unit may also have a rear console for controlling the infotainment and the second row is expected to have captain seats with massage function. In addition, the front headrests will have an integrated 10.1-inch monitor for the rear passengers.

The new SUV ranks high in terms of safety equipment as the higher versions of the Y400 will have nine airbags and emergency brake assist while ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) would be standard. Other safety equipment may include hill start assist, hill descent assist and traction control.

The Autocar report also claims that Mahindra & Mahindra will now drop the company-owned SsangYong brand from the Indian automotive market. The production-ready version based on the LIV-2 concept will be globally introduced at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show later on making its way to India with a Mahindra badge.