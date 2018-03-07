Mahindra owned Swaraj tractors launches new powerful series of tractors: Ventures into 60 – 75 HP range for the first time

Swaraj Tractors part of Mahindra Group has launched its first ever powerful tractor platform ranging from 60-75 HP - Swaraj 963FE. The new range of tractors have been indigenously developed by the company and has been developed at company’s R&D facility in Mohali. Staraj 963FE tractor starts a price of Rs 7.40 lakh (Ex-Mohali).Mahindra says that it has taken them about 3 years and an investment of less than 100 crore for this new tractor which also gets a new engine and transmission. Swaraj Tractors says that its tractors are designed, built and used by farmers which have allowed them to apply a wide range of applications starting from land preparation to post-harvest operations. The Swaraj 963 FE will be available in both 2WD and 4WD options. While the 2WD tractors are on sale now, the 4WD drive variants will go on sale in next two months.

Swaraj Tractors was formed in 1974 and was acquired by Mahindra Group in 2007. Prior to this acquisition, Swaraj used to sell about 30,000 tractors every year and ow the company is about to close this year with a sales of over 110,000 units. Growing at about 30% CAGR.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra said that Swaraj Tractors has been the most successful acquisition for Mahindra & Mahindra. “Swaraj 963FE will further strengthen the brand and help build a much stronger portfolio of tractors that will cater to a wide range of farming applications and geographical markets.”

The new tractor from Swaraj also gets a new 60 HP naturally aspirated engine that claims 15 per cent extra torque than the competition. It has 228 Nm of torque at a shorter RPM of 2100. It is mated to a 12-Speed Synco mesh transmission which also supports 2 modes in reverse gear. Swaraj 963FE supports a creep speed of 0.5 mph with multi-speed PTO options making it suitable for applications required for bane mulching and onion transplantation. It gets a lifting capacity of 2200 kgs.

Mahindra says that the cost of ownership has reduced on this tractor with 400 hours service interval. The 963FE gets a bigger working platform for the driver and also gets a mobile charging socket and a bottle holder for increased comfort. It also features a digital instrument cluster.

Swaraj 963 FE is first being rolled out in important agricultural states like Punjab, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh and will be available across India by end of 2018 in a phased manner.