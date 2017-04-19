Mahindra launches XUV500 with new features at a price of Rs 13.8 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV500 with a host of new features and technologies along with a choice of new body colours. The Mahindra XUV500 is now equipped with additional features such as an infotainment system with Android Auto, Connected Apps, Ecosense & Emergency Call. According to the company, these new and advanced features have been launched for the first time in the SUV will provide the consumers with improved connectivity, convenience and entertainment options.

The new features will also add to the safety of the occupants and improve fuel efficiency. These features will be offered from the XUV500 W6 variant onwards, which is priced at Rs 13.8 lakh, ex-showroom, Navi Mumbai. The new XUV500 also receives a new Lake-Side Brown colour with premium Black leather seats and Black dashboard. This colour scheme is available only in the W10 version.

With the help of the Android Auto, the user can access calls, messaging, navigation, music and Google search by simply connecting their Android device with the infotainment system. Android Auto will access all the device's data which the user can view on the infotainment screen of the vehicle. The Connected Apps provides a host of essential and exciting Apps like Gaana, Cricket Live, Zomato, Book My Show, etc on the infotainment system. The user can access these apps through the infotainment system even if these are not available on the mobile device. The Apps will also provide India-specific entertainment, music, live cricket updates, flash news, and information on the best restaurants.

Ecosense is an industry first by Mahindra that helps in improving the fuel economy of the vehicle and reduces CO2 emissions. For every trip, the user gets an Ecoscore out of 100, based on driving parameters like speed, gear selection, acceleration, idling, clutch override and aggressive breaking. The infotainment system displays an instantaneous Ecoscore and an average Ecoscore. One can also share their Ecoscore on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The user can also access the Ecosense data and history on the infotainment system as well as on the Bluesense app and the With You Hamesha website.

The Emergency Call or the E-Call in the XUV500 provides access to emergency services in the unfortunate event that airbags get deployed. During an accident or crash, the system automatically calls the emergency service and also sends a text alert to 2 pre-set numbers through a paired mobile phone. Another new feature on the Mahindra XUV50 is the One Touch Lane Change Indicator.