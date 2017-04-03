Mahindra launches Limited Edition Scorpio Adventure

The refreshed model is expected to be sold in limited number like the previous model which was limited to 1,000 units.

Mahindra and Mahindra has silently launched the Limited Edition Scorpio Adventure and manufacturer has also updated its official Indian website with the new Limited Edition Scorpio Adventure. The new Mahindra Scorpio Adventure is offered in two variants, 2WD (Two-wheel drive) priced at Rs 13.10 lakh and 4WD (Four-wheel drive) with a price tag of Rs 14.20 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The car is costlier by around Rs 40,000 over the base Mahindra Scorpio S10 variant. The refreshed model is expected to be sold in limited number like the previous model which was limited to 1,000 units.

The Scorpio Adventure is powered by the standard Scorpio's engine, a 2.2 litre mHawk turbocharged diesel unit that develops 120 hp of power and churns out a peak torque of 280 Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Read: Mahindra’s new MPV U321 spied in Chennai, could replace Xylo

The Limited Edition Scorpio gets cosmetic enhancements such as dual-tone body colour with silver plastic claddings as well as front and rear bumpers. The car manufacturer has also added body decals and graphics on the sides. The Limited Edition SUV has also received 17-inch alloy wheels finished in gunmetal along with red calliper brake, smoked tail lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), triple jet windscreen washer and a reversing camera. Inside the cabin, the major change made by Mahindra is the dual-tone faux-leather seat upholstery, while the other features remain unchanged.