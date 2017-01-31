Mahindra launches KUV100 with dual tone colours, priced at Rs 6.37 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the KUV100 with dual tone body colour, namely; Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with Metallic Black roof. The Mahindra KUV100 with dual tone body colour is available in the K8 version and is priced at Rs 6.37 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new KUV100 costs Rs 13,000 more than the standard KUV 100 model that starts at Rs 4.58 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

The company has also equipped the car with new and larger, 15-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin has received a new sporty black and modern interior. The carmaker has also equipped the K6 and K6+ variants with new spider design 14-inch alloy wheels.

The booking for the new dual tone Mahindra KUV100 is open across all Mahindra dealerships in the country and the customers can also choose between different personalisation options. The KUV100 can also be bought with four accessory kits, namely; sporty exterior kit, interior kit, premium exterior kit and premium interior kit. All the kit includes a wide range of accessories to enhance the KUV100.

Speaking on the introduction of the fashionable new look KUV100, Pravin Shah, President & Chief Executive (Automotive), M&M Ltd., said, “On the first anniversary of KUV100, we would like to thank our customers for their support in creating a new SUV segment. The KUV100 has the appeal of an SUV and the practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition. At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100’s style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth.”