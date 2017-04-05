Mahindra launches Jivo tractor in India, features remote tracking through smartphone

After launching the Novo and Yuvo, Mahindra Tractors has expanded its tractor range by launching the Jivo with improved features, design as well as technologies. The new Mahindra Jivo is available in two variants, the Mahindra Jivo 245 DI priced at Rs 3.90 lakh and the Mahindra Jivo 245 DI in dual-tone colour with DiGi Sense technology that carries a price tag of Rs 4.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Maharashtra.

One of the major highlights of the Jivo tractor is the DiGi SENSE, which keeps a track of the vehicle for any theft or where the tractor is working via smartphone tracking. This technology also alerts the drivers of any battery change and maintenance requirements or any other engine problem. DiGi SENSE tracks the vehicle in real-time and hence, the user can also get the history of the vehicle travel made in past. This gives the owner of the tractor complete control over who is using the tractor and also gets a notification as well as messages of over speeding, excessive idling and much more.

The Mahindra Jivo is powered by a 2-cylinder direct injection diesel engine that develops 24 hp of maximum power and 86 Nm of torque and is paired to an 8-speed manual transmission. The power from the engine is channelised to its 4WD system (Four-wheel drive) According to the company, the Mahindra Jivo tractor offers good fuel efficiency and has less NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels due to the sturdy fenders on both sides.

The new Jivo tractor is spacious and is claimed to be comfortable for the driver. The Jivo is equipped with features such as wraparound headlamps, anti-glare reflectors, horizontally placed exhaust and larger wheels for improved traction in fields. The Jivo has 750 kg of lift capacity at the hitch and has a minimum turning radius of 2.3 meters.