Mahindra Electric cars and Zoomcar launch electric cabs in Mysuru

Mahindra Electric has just announced its partnership with one of the leading car rental companies, Zoomcar for zero-emission mobility services in Mysuru. Under the alliance, 20 fully electric Mahindra e2o Plus cars will be deployed in the city that can be hired by the residents and visitors. In order to offer hassle-free service, two charging stations will also be set up using the platform of Zoomcar. Under the part of a Rs 2 crore deal, Zoomcar will be receiving customised EV financing. The said initiative targets at promoting connected and shared eco-friendly mobility solutions. Also, the plan is in sync with the NITI Aayog report on the Government of India's 2032 EV vision.

Commenting on the joint venture, Mahesh Babu, who is the CEO at Mahindra Electric said, “Mahindra Electric has been at the forefront of making electric mobility a reality in India not just through electric vehicles but also technology and mobility solution development. We are happy to be partnering with Zoomcar to promote EV adoption in India. This initiative is aligned with the Mysuru government’s vision of being a clean and green city. We are looking forward to the state developing EV infrastructure as per the policy to further promote shared electric mobility in the region.”

Besides this, Mahindra Electric will also be offering fast-charging services to the Zoomcar customers. For this purpose, the company has already set up two charging stations at the city’s Country Inn hotel and Garuda Mall. The JV will be coming up with more such charging stations in the months to come. This joint venture between Mahindra Electric and Zoomcar will now be taking ahead this initiative in the cities of Delhi, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.