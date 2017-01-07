Mahendra Singh Dhoni cars and motorcycles collection

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quit his captaincy of the Indian cricket team, but he will still be loved and respected by its fans across the world for his proficiency in the sport. While everyone is praising his brilliant accolades in the world of cricket, we explore his collection of cars and motorcycles.

Audi Q7

Audi Q7: Image is for representation purpose only

Audi Q7 is one the most popular SUVs with the celebrities in India like Arshad Warsi, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham and many others. Some sportspersons also love this behemoth, one of them being MS Dhoni. Dhoni who owns the previous generation Audi Q7 30 TDI Quattro in black colour. It is powered by a 2,967 cc diesel engine that produces around 242 hp of power and 550 Nm of torque.

The Audi Q7 is a premium SUV in the company's product lineup and it is one of the favourite cars in his garage.

Hummer H2

Audi Q7: Image is for representation purpose only

The second SUV owned by the former captain is the 2009 Hummer H2 which is also a black colour SUV. He has been spotted several times driving his H2 in Ranchi, his hometown. In fact, he awestruck the New Zealand cricket team when the match was held in Ranchi (2016 ODI Series) and instead of taking the official crew bus, Dhoni took this big brute.

Mitsubishi Pajero SFX and Outlander

Mitsubishi Pajero SFX: Image is for representation purpose only

Although, Mitsubishi has discontinued the Pajero SFX from its India model lineup, MS Dhoni still owns one. The Pajero is the third SUV owned by MS Dhoni and is a capable off-roader which is powered by a 2.8 litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 120 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque. Another Mitsubishi model which the cricket legend owns is the Outlander which is available only in a petrol engine. The Outlander uses a 2.4 litre MIVEC, naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 170 hp and 226 Nm.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio Adventure Edition: Image is for representation purpose only

Not only Mahi, but the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and now the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was fond of the Mahindra Scorpio. The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular SUVs in the country. The Scorpio owned by Dhoni is an open top modified version which has been specially customised for him. His Scorpio is a four-seater version that also has a roll cage.

Land Rover Freelander 2

Land Rover Freelander 2: Image is for representation purpose only

The last in the list of SUVs owned by MS Dhoni is the Land Rover Freelander 2. The Land Rover Freelander 2 is also in black colour which is powered by a 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine. This engine has two states of tune and generates 148 hp of power and 187 hp of power, torque remaining the same at 420 Nm. Although, this model has been replaced by the Land Rover Discovery Sport, it is one of the most popular models that was sold in India.

Ferrari 599 GTO

Ferrari 599 GTO: Image is for representation purpose only

The cricketer also owns a Ferrari 599 GTO with an Indian tricolour painted on the bonnet of the supercar. Under the hood, the Ferrari 599 GTO is powered by a 6.0 litre V12 naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 661 hp of power and 620 Nm of torque.

Along with cars, MS Dhoni is also known for its bike collection. He currently owns 22 motorcycles in his garage. Here is the list of few motorcycle MS Dhoni owns

Confedrate Hellcat X132

Confederate Hellcat: Image is for representation purpose only

This is the most expensive motorcycle in the Dhoni's garage. The Confedrate Hellcat X132 is powered by a 2.2 litre engine that produces 132 hp of power. MS Dhoni is the only south east Asian who owns this and there were only 150 units that have been produced.

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki Ninja H2: Image is for representation purpose only

Another superbike MS Dhoni owns is the Kawasaki Ninja H2, which was launched in India at a price of Rs 29 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. It is powered by a 998 cc 4 cylinder supercharged petrol engine that produces 200 hp of power and torque at 134 Nm. The motorcycle can touch a top speed upto 400kmph

Yamaha RD350

This is Dhoni's first motorcycle, the RD350, which he bought only for Rs 4500. The cricketer tweeted the picture of the motorcycle in 2013. The RD350 was the first motorcycle built in India which is still popular with motorcycle enthusiasts.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Kawasaki ZX-14R: Image is for representation purpose only

Another noteworthy mention in his collection of motorcycles is the Kawasaki ZX-14R, one of the fastest production motorcycles in the world. It is powered by a 1,441 cc engine that produces the 197.39 hp of power. The ZX-14R MS Dhoni owns is in black and is priced at Rs 17 lakh.

Harley Davidson Fatboy

Harley-Davidson Fatboy: Image is for representation purpose only

This cruiser motorcycle is one of MS Dhoni's favourites. It is powered by a 1,690 cc air cooled V-Twin engine that produces 61 hp of power and 132 Nm of torque.

Yamaha Thundercat

Yamaha Thumndercat: Image is for representation purpose only

Yamaha Thundercat or YZF600R was manufactured by Yamaha from 1996 to 2007. The sportsbike is powered by a 600 cc engine that produces 100 hp of power and 66 Nm of torque.