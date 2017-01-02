Mahanagar Gas Limited launches CNG two-wheelers in Mumbai

In an effort to reduce pollution in Mumbai, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has introduced 18 CNG-fuelled two-wheelers that are manufactured by various two-wheeler makers including Honda, TVS, Hero and Yamaha. The introduction of these two-wheelers has been done in association with M/s Eco Fuel (Indian partners of Lovato, Italy) in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Dharmendra Pradhan along with Vinod Tawde, Honourable Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban. Poonam Mahajan, MLA Adv. Trupti Prakash Sawant, Rajesh Pandey, Director, Mahanagar Natural Gas Limited, BC Tripathi, Managing Director, GAIL India, and Rajeev Mathur, Managing Director, MGL were also present at the event.

At the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Launch of CNG two-wheelers will give an opportunity to more than 36 lakh vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to opt for this eco-friendly fuel. In the last few years, CNG-powered vehicles have grown in MMR at a Cumulative Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70 percent given the fuel economics and eco-friendly nature of CNG.” In addition, the Honourable Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) also introduced e-wallet payments (such as Paytm) for filling fuel at CNG stations. The CNG kit consists of two cylinders, each of 1.2 kg, which can cover up to 130 km on a full tank and will result in a running cost of 60 paise per km, according to MGL.

Currently, M/s Lovato and M/s ITUK have two-wheeler CNG kits that have been approved by ARAI, Pune and ICAT, Gurgaon. Apart from the few peak hours due to shift timings of autos and taxis in Mumbai, filling CNG at the pumps across the metropolitan would be a hassle-free experience, as per MGL. In addition, the company has also introduced a mobile application available on Google Play Store that would tell users about the nearest CNG station with respect to their location.

The list of two-wheelers available through MGL are Hero Duet, Hero Maestro, Hero Pleasure, Honda Activa 125, Honda Dio, Mahindra Duro DZ, Mahindra Gusto, Mahindra Gusto 125, Suzuki Access, Suzuki LET'S, Suzuki Swish, TVS Jupiter, TVS Scooty Zest, TVS Wego, Vespa, Yamaha Alpha, Yamaha Fascino and Yamaha Ray.

