Made in India Jeep Compass scores 5 stars in ANCAP crash test

India made Jeep Compass has just scored big in the Australian ANCAP crash test. The Jeep Compass was introduced in Australia and New Zealand earlier this month only. The Jeep Compass is being sold in a right-hand drive configuration in these markets and India is the only country to manufacture the said model. FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobile) started exporting the Jeep Compass to Australia this month. As the name suggests, the crash test was conducted by the Australian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) and all variants of the Jeep Compass that have been manufactured from September 2017 have received the five-star rating. In terms of safety, the India-made Jeep Compass that is being sold in Australia comes with as many as nine airbags. These include dual airbags for the front, for the driver's knee, side curtain airbags along with one to protect the side of the chest. Not only this, the Compass offers some of the most advanced safety features as well like lane support system (LSS) along with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and these are available as an option in some of the variants.

The 2017 Jeep Compass that is tested in the ANCAP was precisely the two-wheel drive variant. The said model comes fitted with a 2.4-litre petrol engine. In India, however, the Jeep Compass comes with two engine options viz 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. In case you still do not know, the left-hand drive Jeep Compass also scored a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test that was conducted in September 2017.

It is good to see that manufacturers are giving utmost priority to safety while developing their vehicles even for the price sensitive markets and safety is not being compromised anywhere in favour of the cost-cutting. The price of the Jeep Compass in India starts at Rs 15.16 lakh that reaches up to Rs 21.37 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-of-the-line trim.