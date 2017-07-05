Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz to launch new 2017 GLA in India today

There have been a number of new introductions from the German carmaker, Mercedes-Benz in India in 2016. To be precise, it was 13 new launches last year and the company isn't slowing down for 2017 as well. The fourth introduction in India will be the facelifted version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, prices and changes of which will be announced today. The company introduced the E220d, the AMG G 63 Edition 463 and the Mercedes-AMG GGLS 63 till now and the GLA facelift is about to be unveiled. It is expected to be powered by the existing engine options, a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.1-litre diesel. The petrol engine will produce 180 hp of power and the diesel unit will churn out 136 hp of power. Both engines will be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of safety, the 2017 GLA will be offered ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Programme, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist and a 360 degree parking camera with a bird's eye view. Features would include a foot operated electric tail gate which can enable the owner to open the tail gate by hovering his/her foot under the rear of the car to open the boot in case the hands are occupied. More about the facelifted version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA will be revealed shortly as we bring you the live updates from the venue.

11:25 AM: Safety features offered with the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA are ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), 6 airbags which include dual front, side as well as curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Programme. Driver aids like Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist and a 360 degree bird eye view camera will also be a part of the new 2017 GLA. These features are expected to be a standard fitment on the car

11:20 AM: Mechanical changes including the increase in ground clearance of 30 mm may also include a stiffer suspension setup. This would mean that the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA is likely to have a better handling characteristic than its previous iteration.

11:15 AM: Powering the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA will be a 2.0 litre petrol engine option and a 2.1 litre diesel engine option. Both engines are carried forward from the outgoing model and the petrol engine would generate 180 hp of power while the diesel engine would produce 136 hp. These engines would be paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

11:10 AM: Changes on the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA include revised bumpers, a redesigned front grille as well as larger air intakes up front. The LED tail lamps as well as headlamps would also have a new design and the ground clearance too has been increased by 30 mm. Interior would remain largely unchanged but a new 8-inch infotainment system with gesture control as well as a 360 degree bird's eye view of the car when needed

11:05 AM: The new tax structure, GST has worked in favour of Mercedes-Benz as well as other luxury carmakers in the country which means that the refreshed model would carry an aggressive price tag. The earlier tax structure attracted approximately 52 percent tax which has now reduced to 43 percent.

11:00 AM: The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA was first unveiled at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show and will be locally assembled at the company's Chakan facility near Pune, Maharashtra