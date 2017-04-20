Live updates: Hyundai to launch 2017 Xcent in India- specs, features, price and variants

Hyundai India will launch the facelifted Xcent in India today in a short while from now. The dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the car. The facelifted Xcent has taken its design inspiration from the new Grand i10 and changes are similar at the exterior and in the interior. The 2017 Xcent will also get the new 1.2 diesel engine introduced in its smaller sibling new Grand i10. The new Xcent will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. As for the prices, the 2017 Xcent is expected to be priced between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. For all the updates on the launch of 2017 Xcent, watch out for this space.

11: 02 am: The E plus is the second variant in Xcent line up and gets features such as Passenger airbag, Rear seat armrest, Audio system, Four speakers, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Rear AC vents, Electronially adjustable ORVM, Fog lamps, AMS and rear power socket .

10: 52 am : The base variant misses out features like ABS, full wheels covers, blackend B pillar, vanity mirror, digital clock and rear arm rest

10: 42am: The E variant will be the base variant in the Xcent line up and it will be equipped with some new features such as airbags, hub cap and alternator management system (AMS).

10:35 am: With Android Auto, users will be able to seamlessly connect their Android phone to the car's infotainment system using a USB cable. The phone screen will then largely be mirrored onto the car's centre console display screen, making it more convenient and safer for the driver to operate various functions.

10: 27 am: Inside the cabin, the new Xcent will get touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, smartphone connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

10: 22 am: The 2017 Xcent will be available in five variants, namely E, E+, S, SX, SX(O). E trim will now be the base variant and E plus will be a new variant and will sit above E.

10:16 am: At the exterior, the car gets features like DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and fog lamps

10:10 am: The 2017 Xcent will be powered by a same 1.2 litre petrol engine and gets a new 1.2 diesel engine. The 1.2 litre petrol engine produces 81 hp of power, while 1.2 litre diesel engine churns out 73 hp of power

10:00 am: Hyundai will launch the all new Xcent, Stay tuned for all the updates from event