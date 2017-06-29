Live updates: 2017 BMW 5 Series launch in India, price, specs and features

BMW India is all set to launch the new 2017 5 Series in Mumbai. The 5 Series has always been a crucial model for BMW, both globally and in India. In India alone, around 30 % of the company's total sales since inception are courtesy the 5 Series. In recent times, however, the 5 Series has been facing stiff competition from the Audi A6, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the recently launched Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is the only long wheelbase model in the entire segment. The new 5 Series isn't going to have a longer wheelbase but it does borrow its design cues from the 7 Series and hence looks more elegant than the outgoing model. It will also have new features, most of which will trickle down from the 7 Series, giving the 5 a much-needed shot-in-the-arm as far as interiors and features are concerned.

The new 5 Series will be launched with a petrol and diesel engine with the former belting out around 245 hp and the diesel one developing around 186 hp. Both engines will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

A large number of cars in this segment are chauffeur-driven and hence the new 5 Series might not be able to take it on directly but we are expecting the latest BMW to be priced aggressively. If BMW India manages that, the new 5 Series could bother the remaining competitors quite a lot.

The new 2017 BMW 5 Series will be launched in a short while from now at a glitzy event in Mumbai and will be graced by the presence of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Stay tuned to this space as we bring you live updates from the event.

10:50AM: The company has already started taking the booking of luxury sedan at an amount of Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh as confirmed by a few dealers. Deliveries of the new BMW 5 Series are expected to commence shortly after the launch.