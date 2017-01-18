Live: Tata Hexa to launch today

Tata Motors will launch its much-awaited crossover, the Hexa, today. The home grown manufacturer have revealed the Hexa on their official website and has started accepting bookings of the crossover with a token amount of Rs 11,000. The crossover is based on the Aria's platform, however, the chassis has been reworked and is now lighter than its predecessor. The Hexa has been designed by Tata's three design studios in India, Italy and the UK, and borrows some design cues from Land Rover. The Tata Hexa will be available in two states of tunes- VARICOR400 and VARICOR320 with 2.2 litre BS4 diesel unit, The VARICOR400 produces 154hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, while VARICOR 320 churns out 148 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The more powerful engine will be available with a six-speed automatic or manual transmission but the VARICOR320 can only be ordered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

9:55 am: Tata Motors will introduce Hexa in India today, the manufacturer has already started the booking of the crossover. Stay tuned for the live updates of the launch event from Mumbai