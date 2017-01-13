LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Ignis launch today

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the much-awaited compact crossover, the Ignis, on 13th January 2017 and it will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel engine. Both engines have also been witnessed doing duty under the bonnet of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and incidentally, the new generation platform is shared between both models. However, unlike the Baleno that is available with an automatic transmission (CVT or Continuously Variable Transmission), the Ignis is being offered with an AMT gearbox (Automated Manual Transmission) for both engine options. That said, AMT is limited only to the middle variants, Zeta and Delta along with the option of a 5-speed manual transmission on all versions.

The company will sell the Maruti Suzuki Ignis through the Nexa dealerships and as per their policy of cars sold through these premium outlets, all trims of the compact crossover will be offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child seat restraint system. Higher variants of the Ignis will also have rear defogger with wiper, reverse parking sensors with rear camera and a security alarm system. In addition, all variants of the Ignis are offered with speed sensing auto door lock function, immobiliser and child lock on the rear doors.

The feature list of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis includes a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless integration of a smartphone, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop with keyless entry and electrically adjustable as well as foldable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors). Some of these features are restricted only to the top-end variant, in particular, the touchscreen infotainment system and the Zeta and Delta trims will be offered with an audio system that would have Bluetooth compatibility but would miss out on the navigation feature available in the aforementioned touchscreen unit along with other features. The top-end Alpha trim also gets LED projector headlamps (a first-in-segment) and the lower versions are equipped with halogen headlamps.

2:25 pm: The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will have four variants, Sigma, Zeta, Delta and Alpha on both engine options

2:10 pm- Like all cars sold through the Nexa dealership, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will have ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and ISOFIX child seat restraint system as standard

1:55 pm- Bookings are being accepted only via the official website and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with 1.2 litre K-series petrol engine and a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine. Both engines will be available with a 5-speed manual and an AMT automatic transmission

1:40 pm: Bookings of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis have commenced and the company is accepting a token amount of Rs 11,000

1:24 pm - Maruti Suzuki is introducing the Ignis, a compact crossover today. It was officially unveiled on 15th December, 2016 and it will be sold through the Nexa Dealerships