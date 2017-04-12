Live: Jeep Compass unveil in India today, check specifications, features, variants and expected price

American carmaker, Jeep's India division is set to unveil the Compass SUV today in India. It will be the company's first locally produced SUV which is expected to be priced competitively. It is expected to be powered by a choice of one diesel and one petrol engine option. The transmission options which will be available with the diesel and petrol engines could be a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Compass will be offered in a seven seater option and features on the interiors will have a 7 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The actual details will be updated shortly as the event by Jeep India commences.

10:44 am: The Jeep Compass will be locally manufactured at the Ranjangaon facility and will be exported to Australia, UK and Japan along side being sold in India

10: 40 am: The Jeep Compass will replace the older versions as well as the Patriot which is sold in international markets

10: 29 am: In terms of safety, the Jeep Compass will be offered with over 50 plus safety features. ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags are expected to be offered as a standard fitment.

10: 25 am: The Jeep Compass is expected to be offered with a choice of four variants, Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk

10:22 am: Inside the cabin, the Compass is expected to get a touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering mounted audio and phone controls.

10:18 am: The exterior features of the Jeep Compass include projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), LED tail lamps, dual tone exterior colour options with a black coloured sunroof and black-coloured 19-inch alloy wheels



10: 15 am: The Jeep Compass SUV will measure 4,410 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,630 mm.

10:10 am: Transmission options for the Jeep Compass are expected to be a 6-speed automatic gearbox for the petrol unit and a 9-speed automatic gearbox for the diesel variant. The Compass is expected to get an optional all-wheel-drive system as well.

10:05am: Jeep Compass is expected to be powered by a 1.4 litre petrol engine and 2 litre Multijet diesel engine.The petrol engine is expected to generate 140 hp power, while the diesel engine is speculated to produce 170 hp of power.

9:59am: Jeep to unveil Compass in India today, Stay tuned for live updates