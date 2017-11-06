2017 Renault Captur launched in India: Engine, features, colours, price

Renault Captur launch live updatesThe Renault Captur is based on the same platform as the Duster and also shares a tonne of features with the latter. However, the carmaker has gone one plus on the Captur and added more features and better styling to differentiate it from its sibling. The French compact SUV will be positioned above the Duster in the company's line-up and, as a result, will be priced at a slight premium as well. Prices on the Captur are expected to start from around ₹ 10 lakh for the base petrol, and will likely to go up to ₹ 15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping diesel. Renault Captur has full LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, faux leather seats, a digital instrument console, dual-tone roof, auto climate control and more. Also on the list is a touchscreen infotainment system, sans the Android Auto or Apple Car play links.

12:36 pm: Priced at Rs Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India), the Captur will come with five monotone body colour options, 16 different roof decal designs and two personalised packs.

12:33 pm: The Captur will be positioned above the Duster, even though they share most of the same underpinnings. The platform and the engines will be shared, however the Captur will be more of a premium product. The Captur also uses the B0 platform and the 1.5-litre 108 hp disel engine from the Duster, the Captur will also get a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 104 hp.

12:25 pm: The Renault Captur which we drove on test had strong brake bite, with a decent amount of feedback from the pedal meaning the driver feels more in control of the vehicle. The steering offers a fair amount of feedback, meaning that it's very engaging to drive!

12:21 pm: Prices for the Renault Captur are as follows:

RXE RXL RXE Platine Petrol 9.99 lakh 11.07 lakh 11.69 lakh NA Diesel 11.39 lakh 12.47 lakh 13.09 lakh 13.88 lakh

12:14 pm: Renault Captur has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh which is an introductory price (ex-Delhi). Floating indicators standard from base variant.

12:09 pm: The Captur's will be available in four variants, RXE, RXL, RXT and Platine. The range-topping Platine variant will only be available with the diesel engine option.

12:04 pm: Features will include Airbags, ABS, Rain sensing wipers, Hill assist, 5 colour options: 7 dual tone colour options. Customisation themes will include Diamond necklace theme and Urban theme the images for which are shared below!

12:01 pm: The Renault Captur spec sheet will include 17-inch alloy wheels, faux Leather seats, White & gold interiors on top variants and 1st in the segment, Smart card access. The credit card-shaped smart card acts like a key, allowing ingress, exit and locking without actually having to carry a physical key.

11:55 am: Renault has sold over 23,000 Kwids sold through Renault App. Even more importantly since the launch of Duster, the SUV space in India has grown three-folds. Which marks a stratospheric 46 percent growth rate. While Renault India's Sumit Sawhney claims that the Captur is their most stylish SUV yet!

11:53 am: Indian consumer is looking at different types of SUV. Both in design and comfort. Duster and Kwid were disruptive products for Renault in India. Not just in products but also in innovation says Sumit Sawhney.

11:50 am: In last 5 years Renault has built a strong base in India says Sumit Sawhney, including a plant with a 4.8 lakh yearly output. The Captur will look to further consecrate this stance! We expect Renault to price it under the 10 lakh mark. We expect the top-end diesel variant to cost just under the Rs 15 lakh mark while the base petrol should be just shy of the Rs 10 lakh mark.

11:45 am: Renault says that the Captur's customization options will be very attractively priced, however, the prices for the customizations have yet to be announced. Thus far Renault has showcased the Diamond and Urban trims of the Capturs customisation options. The images for which can be found below!

11:43 am: Safety features on the Renault Captur are at par with the competition. The Captur gets Dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD are standard across the range and the top variant comes with front and side airbags, Hill start assist and ESP. A reinforced structure is claimed to provide higher safety in the event of a crash and adds to the Capturs stability in corners and reduces flex and body roll!

11:40 am: In terms of features, the Renault Captur will get LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, faux leather interiors and seats, a digital instrument console, dual-tone roof and automatic climate control. The list even has a touchscreen infotainment system, however, the big miss is Apple Car play and Android Auto.

11:35 am: The Renault say the Captur will be hugely customizable, with more options on offer from Renault than the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It will also be the first to offer the custom white roof in its segment.

11:30 am: The Renault Captur will get two customization trims Diamond and urban. Both exterior and interiors will get touches to reflect those themes. These are likely to be optional extra packages from Renault although we will have to wait for the launch to recieve prices on how much these options are likely to cost!

11:20 am: The Renault Captur's centre console has a touch-screen system which gets built-in navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, FM, AUX-in and USB connectivity. The system itself is responsive and there is no noticeable lag. Our pick however, is the way the map display works. The system also serves up useful information like speed limits on roads and alerts via audio and visual prompt when one exceeds the prescribed limit.

11:15 am: The Captur, once launched, will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Hyundai Creta. What is interesting is while all three cars will be in the same segment, each of them has a unique take on body-styles. The Captur has taken the crossover route while the now beefier S-Cross has a unique take on the segment, the Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, has taken the all-0ut SUV route!

11:10 am: The Renault Captur will be positioned premium to Renaults Duster and is likely to sit squarely below the full-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV500, this means that we can expect the price to range between 10 and 15 lakhs, not exceeding the 15 lakh mark!

The design is as unconventional as it can get.

11:00 am: Like the Duster, the Renault Captur has good high-speed stability and feels grounded at high speeds even over slightly undulating surfaces. The body roll too has been kept low as possible, which is one of the things we love the most about the Captur.

10:50 am: In terms of safety the Captur gets an impressive list of safety features. which are at par with the competition. The Captur gets Dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD are standard across the range and the top variant comes with front and side airbags, Hill start assist and ESP. a reinforced structure is claimed to provide higher safety in the event of a crash.

10:40 am: The Captur gets a 210 mm ground clearance which matches the Tata Nexon, however, Renault claims it best in its class. This means that the Captur has no problems in handling bad-roads and can even hold its own in a moderate off-roading environ, even though it misses out on the 4x4 system. Ride quality is impressive, thanks to the right balance of suspension and damping meaning it's not wallowy or too stiff. At low speed, the cabin remains largely insulated from road undulations and things only improve as speed builds up

Renault Captur dashboard

10:30 am: In terms of safety the Renault Captur SUV will come with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD with brake assistance. At the drive, Renault had specified that these features will come as standard even on the base variant. While this is a welcome addition, it might affect the pricing of this vehicle in an already crowded segment!

10:25 am: The Renault Captur will get a whole host of personalisation options at the interior and the exterior like contrasting roofs, body graphics, seat covers and more. Bookings began earlier this month, while deliveries should begin in a few weeks after the launch!

10:10 am: The Renault Captur may be entering the subcontinent for the first time in 2017, however, globally the Captur was first launched in 2013 in France, The production version of Renault Captur made its global debut at 2011 Geneva Motor Show. However, the India bound Renault Captur is likely to share its specs with the South African variant as opposed to the European car.

