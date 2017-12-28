Linkin Park to develop sounds for future Mercedes-AMG electric cars

Both performance and zero emissions are offered on an electric car but lack of sound of the engine is a put off for many car enthusiasts. As electric cars start to take the centre stage globally, Mercedes-Benz now has a unique idea to address this whole sound issue in an electric car. The German automaker may approach American alt- rock band Linkin Park to develop sounds for future electric cars and SUVs of its AMG performance models.

Australian car magazine Wheels quotes, Tobias Moers, CEO, Mercedes-AMG saying that the AMG brand is working with wide variety of experts including Linkin Park to make driving more fun with the sound. “We’ve had cooperation with Linkin Park for years,” Moers said. “We’re really close.”

Mercedes-AMG had launched Linkin Park GT3 version earlier in 2017 to mark cooperation between Mercedes-AMG and Linkin Park. The band had already contributed their song “Papercut” to the world première of the new Mercedes-AMG GT R in late June, providing the fitting sound for the international campaign. The design of the Linkin Park GT3 with race number #00 was penned by DJ Joe Hahn. The car sports a striking red-black colour scheme on a silver base.

File photo

It is believed that late Chester Bennington, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn are big car and AMG fans, and at several occasions have promoted Mercedes-Benz as a brand. In March 2016, the band also participated in AMG Driving Academy and drove the AMGs in snowcapped Arvidsjaur, Sweden.

Talking about sounds for electric cars, Mercedes-AMG has been working on artificial sound for several years. Many internal-combustion cars still have their natural engine sounds augmented by noises and transfered through pipes into the cabin by speakers. It might not be that difficult to add sound for electric cars in theory. Sounds do play a crucial role in development of any car and going forward we expect more investments by companies just to get the sound inside a car right to give the proper finishing touch.