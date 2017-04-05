Lexus opens its first dealership in Mumbai, other major cities to follow soon

Lexus has opened its first dealership in Mumbai, India, according to a report in Team BHP. The new store is situated at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's domestic terminal at Taj Santacruz. In an effort to strengthen its network across the country, the company is will open more dealerships in New Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore along with after sales and service center in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

Toyota’s luxury car manufacturer division, Lexus, recently launched its three products in India- ES, RX and the LX range. All the Lexus models will be brought in India via CBU(Completely Built-up Unit) route. The ES300 h is a hybrid sedan and is priced at Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The sedan is powered by a 2.5 litre DOHC VVT petrol engine and is combined to an electric motor. The unit produces a combined 158 hp of power and 212 Nm of torque and the engine is paired to a CVT transmission. The sedan gets features such as LED headlamps with LED DRL's and rides on17 inch alloy wheels.

In addition, Lexus launched two another models-RX 450h and LX450d. The RX 450h was introduced in two variants, namely RX Luxury and RX F Sport. The SUV is powered by a 3.5 litre, V6 petrol engine with a hybrid motor that generates a combined power of 308 hp and is paired to an e-CVT gearbox.

The LX450d is powered by a 4.5 litre diesel engine that produces 269 hp of power and 650Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive configuration. In terms of safety the SUV gets features such as emergency automatic braking. The company has not announced the prices of the LX450d butit is expected to be priced at Rs 2 crore, ex-showroom, Delhi. The vehicle is a Land Cruiser underneath the skin but being a Lexus it bears different styling and a more premium cabin.