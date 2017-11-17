Lexus NX 300h SUV unveiled in India, market launch in January 2018

Lexus India has showcased its most affordable offering Lexus NX 300h SUV in the country today for the first time and the company confirms that its youngest offering will make its market launch in India in January 2017. The NX 300h sits below the company's RX450h hybrid that is on sale in the Indian car market for almost eight months now. The new SUV will be priced at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh For those not in the know, the new Lexus NX 300h was showcased at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show and India has received the said facelifted model only. The bookings for the car had already begun at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Deliveries are expected to start in March next year. The Lexus NX 300h is the fourth model by the company in India. Just like its other cars, Lexus has brought the NX 300h through the Completely Built Up (CBU) route that justifies its high price tag.

Lexus-NX-300h

Powering the Lexus NX 300h is a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid system. When combined with the electric motor, the mill is able to generate a total power output of 194 hp. The Lexus NX 300h gets sunroof, ventilated seats at the front and a two zone climate control system. The car also features a heads up display along with a navigation system that comes standard across both variants.

Also Read: Lexus NX 300h luxury crossover: 10 things to know about this Mercedes GLC rival

The interior of this premium crossover comes with soft touch materials and high quality leather. The cabin also features a large 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system coupled to a 10-speaker sound setup. Prime visual highlights of the Lexus NX 300h include bold and aggressive looking front with chrome inserts, roof mounted spoiler, LED tail lamps and LED foglamps and rear diffuser.

The all-new Lexus NX 300h will lock its horns with the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3 in the Indian car market.