Lexus NX 300h India launch tomorrow: 10 things to know about this Mercedes GLC rival

Lexus, the luxury division of Toyota looks ready to expand its product portfolio for the Indian car market with the launch of its NX 300h. The premium crossover will sit below the company’s RX450h hybrid that is now on sale in India for almost eight months now. The Lexus NX 300h is the smallest SUV in the brand’s global product line up. The facelift of the Lexus NX 300h was showcased at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show earlier this year and India will receive the said model only. The Lexus NX 300h is based on monocoque construction and gets a rigid body structure. With this crossover, the brand is claiming noise insulation on the floor mats, engine compartment and the door panels. The car will come with a hybrid system that supports regenerative braking as well. The Lexus NX 300h looks all muscle and brawny on the outside and is fairly spacious on the inside.

1. The Lexus NX 300h will mark its presence in India in a total of two variants that go by the name Luxury and F-Sport. Out of these, while the former will be the entry-level model, the latter will see itself sitting at the top. The F-Sport trim will be slightly revised on the exterior and has been assisted with paddle shifters.

2. The all-new Lexus NX 300h will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3.

3. The bookings for the Lexus NX 300h have already commenced at all company’s outlets across India at a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The deliveries of the car will start in March next year.

4. The Lexus NX 300h will land on Indian soil only in one engine option. The crossover will share its powertrain with the Lexus ES300h sedan as it will come fitted with a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that churns out 194 hp of power when combined with the electric motor.

5. On the interior, the upcoming Lexus NX 300h gets soft touch materials along with high quality leather. The crossover also gets a large 10.3-inch infotainment system with a 10-speaker sound system.

6. Just like other models, Lexus will bring the NX 300h in India through the CBU (Completely Built Up) route. Having said that, expect the prices of this crossover to be significantly higher than its rivals, courtesy the extra cess on hybrids and the GST bracket.

7. The Lexus NX 300h has a bold and aggressive appearance that is one of its prime visual highlights. The car receives rounded LED foglamps and the character lines along the bonnet add a touch of elegance.

8. Other style highlights of the Lexus NX 300h include a roof mounted spoiler, rear tail lamps and a diffuser at the rear.

9. The India-bound Lexus NX 300h will feature a heads up display along with a navigation system that will be standard across both the variants.

10. The Lexus NX 300h will be the fourth model by the brand in India. The crossover also features a two zone climate control system, sunroof and ventilated seats at the front.

Lexus will be launching its NX 300h crossover despite the fact that the Government policies don't look in favour of hybrid vehicles in India. This brings to light the fact that the company looks aggressive in its product strategies for the country. More details on the Lexus NX 300h and its pricing will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned with us if you are waiting for this premium offering!