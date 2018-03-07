Legendary Toyota Supra makes a global comeback in racing avatar: Gets 450hp BMW engine

Toyota has brought the new Supra Racing Concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The car has made its comeback as a racing model and not as a road version. The model is christened Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept and it is essentially the stripped down version of the road-going model. If you are keen to know about the Supra road legal version, the model will make its debut in the coming months. The new Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept comes with multiple lightweight components to make it worthy for the racetracks. The lightweight material finds its place on the bumpers, mirrors and the hood. In order to carry out a dedicated weight loss program, GR Racing has replaced the glass of the side windows and windscreen with a lightweight plastic material. Currently, not much mechanical data for the new Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept has not been confirmed. However, the internet has been flooded with reports claiming that the car will not come with a manual transmission system. Toyota's chief engineer Tetsuya Tada told a leading publication that the Supra fans do not think that a manual will that be a huge requirement.

Geneva Motor Show 2018: Toyota GR Supra Racing concept rear

The car gets its power from a BMW sourced engine that is good for churning out a maximum output of 450 hp. The new Toyota Supra gets a front engined, rear wheel drive configuration. The race model gets minimalistic interiors and as one would expect, it also has the roll cage along with racing seats. Other highlights inside the new Toyota Supra are OMP quick release steering wheel, racing dashboard and paddle shifters. The door also receives a carbon fiber lining and a fire extinguisher is also available to avoid any mishap.

The suspension system of the car is now lowered and the car runs on Michelin Rubber. In order to provide an uncompromised braking, the new Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept comes with Brembo set up. The new Toyota Supra not only makes in debut in reality but it will also appear in the Gran Turismo Sport game in the April update. More details in the coming days!