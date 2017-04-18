Land Rover offering huge discounts of up to Rs 50 lakh on some models

Land Rover is offering massive discounts on its Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque models according to the company's official Twitter handle. The discounts have been attributed to a decline in the value of the Pound currency after Brexit. The locally assembled Land Rover Discover Sport now gets a discount of Rs 4 lakh on all its variants, while the Range Rover Evoque gets a discount of Rs 3 lakh on all trims. In addition, the CBU models also get discounts, especially the Range Rover Sport, which gets a massive discount of Rs 30 lakh, while Range Rover Vogue is offered at a discount of Rs 50 lakh, confirmed a company dealership in New Delhi.

Recently, the Land Rover Discovery Sports got a new 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine in two states of tune with power outputs of 147 hp and 177 hp. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all wheel drive configuration. The SUV competes with the likes of BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV was earlier offered at an price of Rs 47.70 lakh to Rs 64 lakh but now it gets Rs 4 lakh discount on all its variants from Sport S to HSE Luxury. As a result, the lower variant Sport S will now cost Rs 43.80 lakh, increasing the competitiveness against the competition.

Range Rover Evoque is the smallest SUV in the company's portfolio and after the discounts, the SUV is now being offered at a price lesser by Rs 3 lakh. The SUV was earlier offered at a price of Rs 49 lakh to Rs 66 lakh. After discount the prices are:

Range Rover Evoque SD4 Pure diesel- Rs 45.85 lakh

Range Rover Evoque Pure variant - Rs 49.44 lakh

Range Rover Sport is offered in four versions, S, SE, HSE and Autobiography and is now offered at a discount of Rs 30 lakh. The S variant is now available at Rs 87 lakh and the RR Sport Autobiography is now available at Rs 1.50 crore. The top end variant Range Rover Sport SVR which earlier retailed at Rs 2.10 crore, is now being sold at Rs 1.80 crore, translating into a discount of around Rs 30 lakh.