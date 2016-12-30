Lamborghini Urus to be launched with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2018

After a number of concept showcases at various motor shows, Lamborghini has confirmed the launch of the Urus in 2018. The key change in the Urus over other Lamborghini cars sold globally will be the presence of a plug-in hybrid powertrain which would be sold along with a V8 petrol engine. As per Autocar UK, Maurizio Reggiani, R&D Chief, Lamborghini has confirmed that the second SUV (The first SUV was the LM002 that was sold from 1986 to 1993) from the Sant'Agata based supercar manufacturer would be available with a plug-in hybrid, however, turbocharging will be mandatory and the Urus will be the only car to feature a plug-in hybrid.

The Lamborghini Urus will share its platform with the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga and like the latter two, the new 'Raging Bull' will have a 48V-powered active anti-roll suspension setup. The Urus concept SUV made its first appearance in April 2012 at the Beijing Auto Show. It was earlier speculated that the Urus will be offered with naturally aspirated V10 or V12 engine, like other cars in the company's lineup, however, the Urus will have a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine seen under the hood of the Bentley Continental V8, Flying Spur V8 and some other Audi cars.

A reinforced carbon fibre construction will make the Urus one of the lightest SUV once it goes on sale, globally, in 2018. The Urus name comes from a species of wild ox who is the ancestor of the modern domestic cattle, the aurochs. They were last seen in Jaktorow Forest in Poland in 1627.