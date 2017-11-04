Lamborghini set to debut its new Supercar in partnership with MIT; likely to be its first hybrid Supercar

It was first at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, when the Italian sportcar maker first hinted that it would be as soon as this year that the company might showcase its first ever hybrid supercar and now the company has officially tweeted out and teased an image saying it will unveil the “future of sportscars”. Lamborghini along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology started working on this supercar in 2016 and the car will be unveiled at the MIT Technology Review’s EmTech conference on November 6. Lamborghini would invest money and energy in developing hybrids and also seeks to exploit the potential of V10 and V12 naturally aspirated engines. “I don’t see electric to be an immediate development in the super sportscar segment, but hybridization for sure will come, in the next five years for sure,” said Domenicali, CEO, Automobili Lamborghini.

Also read: No plans yet to develop all-electric cars says Ferrari & Lamborghini

While not many details about the new Lamborghini supercar are out the teaser does suggest larger air-intake upfront that hints a presence of a combustion engine. This concept with MIT’s partnership could be Volkswagen’s group’s first venture on solid-state battery technology says a report of Autocar. However, Porsche too has announced it is working on the same technology.

This is not the first time Lamborghini is showcasing its hybrid sportscar concept. Back in 2014, the company has showcased its Lamborghini Asterion hybrid supercar concept that made a combined 897 hp and with a top-speed of 199 mph. The teaser image shows huge difference between the new supercar and Asterion. But we expect the company to take the similar approach in building its first ever hybrid supercar.