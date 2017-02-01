Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD launched in India at Rs 3.45 crore

After the first unveil at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, Lamborghini has introduced the Huracan LP580-2 Spyder in India at a price tag of Rs 3.45 crore, ex-showroom. This is the second rear-wheel-drive Huracan launched in India after the coupe sibling that was introduced in November 2015, and the Spyder has no mechanical changes compared to the Huracan LP 580-2 Coupe. It is powered by the same 5.2 litre V10 naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 572 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch LDF (Lamborghini Doppia Frizione) automatic gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels through a rear mechanical self-locking differential.

Like the Huracan RWD's coupe version, the chassis is a material that is a fusion of aluminium and carbon fibre while the body is a mix of aluminium and synthetic materials. The end result is that the Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Spyder can achieve a top speed of 319 kmph and cross 100 kmph from idle in 3.6 seconds. Stopping power comes courtesy 365 mm front disc brakes and 356 mm rear disc brakes which have Electronic Stability Control (Anti-lock Braking System and Traction Control System integrated) in order to keep the speed in check. The Spyder, like the coupe version, is a rear biased supercar with 60 percent of the weight at the rear and 40 percent upfront.

Alloy wheels on the Huracan LP580-2 Spyder are a set of 19-inch silver casted rims with 245/35 section tyre up front and 305/35 section tyre at the rear. In addition, the Huracan Spyder also has three driving modes that change the steering response, comfort level of the suspension and dampers as well as alters the engine map depending on the mode selected. The supercar starts in 'Corsa' mode which is tuned for public roads and depending on the driving situation, the driver can select 'Strada' which offers a more aggressive response or 'Sport' mode which is best suited for the race track.