Lamborghini e-bikes: Electric bicycles with Raging Bull name and logo to go on sale next month

Lamborghini is venturing into a new business collaborating with Italtechnology for e-bikes with the raging bull branding. The announcement was made at the Lamborghini museum in SantAgata Bolognese. The E-Bikes by Italtechnology for Automobili Lamborghini currently consist of two models – a mountain bike and a road bike (pictured here are only the mountain bike). This is, in fact, not the first time Lamborghini has teamed up with bicycle manufacturers to build high-end race bikes.
The electric bicycles, being a product with Lamborghini name and logo, can be customised through the Ad Personam program - which means you can order your electric bicycle in the same colour as a Lamborghini Huracan Performante or others reserved for Lamborghini cars.
Both models, Lamborghini mountain e-bike and road e-bike, feature eight speeds and an anti-theft PIN that locks the rear hub to prevent pedalling. The rear wheel is designed to be removed in five seconds to facilitate transport, and the lithium-ion battery is integrated into the frame. Battery life in Eco mode of the Lamborghini e-bikes, according to the manufacturer, will be around 145 kilometres.
Full details on the specifications of the Lamborghini e-bikes are not known yet, but the manufacturer has said that the bikes have been designed for "customers who want ultimate performance on the road, with a bike that can quickly reach the maximum speed allowed by current regulations."
Slated to go on sale in May 2018, expect a hefty price tag on these babies – it's Lamborghini, for Pete's sake. Lambo e-bikes will only be available at select retailers and online stores.
Both e-bikes were reportedly conceived, designed and built entirely in Italy, are the result of over five years of research, and feature four international patents. Lamborghini's business I diversified - from farm tractors to 2+2 land missiles to the soon-to-debut Aventador SVJ, they've done it all. And now, a go at green mobility, a nice blend of contrasts.
