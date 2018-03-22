KTM Duke ‘Badmaash’ edition, Royal Enfield 650 twins launch nears, CNG cars to get cheaper & more: Today’s News Highlights

The KTM 390 Duke has been given a cosmetic makeover by Jaipur-based Rajputana Customs. The resulting motorcycle has been named as 'Badmaash' and it is designed on the lines of an off-road Scrambler. The front end of the motorcycle has a rounded LED headlamp that offers it a lot of character. The extra body work on the motorcycle has also bee ditched and hence, the minimalistic styling offers it a rugged kind of appeal. The front fender and the fuel tank design of the Badmaash look new along with several other parts. If you wish to check out the KTM 390 Duke 'Badmaash' in detailed images, you can click the link below.

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is one of the most successful motorcycle brands in India. From shipping the country's first motorcycle in during the war to making large displacement motorcycles easily accessible to the masses, Royal Enfield has a way with riders in the country. The Royal Enfield Classic and Bullet series of cruisers have been a byword for RE enthusiasts for over decades now. While the brand is very diversifying, maintaining its base origins, into younger products like Thunderbird and Himalayan, the Bullet and Classic still remain the core of RE's success in India. Now though, two brand new flagship cruisers Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 are set to enter our market.

Keeping the alarming level of pollution in Delhi in mind, Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government has announced to roll-out 1000 all-electric buses on the roads in the national capital this year. The budget presented by the AAP government in the Delhi Assembly has shed a lot of light on reducing pollution in Delhi. Manish Sisodia, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has presented the estimates for the 2018-19 budget and said that this is the first ever green budget by the Delhi government that has been aimed at taking measures to reduce the alarming rising pollution in the city.

India happens to be one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world and each day, numerous people in the country bring home a brand new motorcycle or a scooter. As is the case with everyone, be it human being or machine, motorcycles and scooters too, demand care and attention time to time in order to have smooth functioning. There are some simple care and maintenance tips with the help of which you can avoid unnecessary expenditure of thousands of rupees and also multiple visits to the service center. Keeping these simple tips handy will ensure that not only you will have a smooth running two-wheeler but also you will save a lot of time and money. That said, let's take a look at the top five maintenance tips that will help you stay free of worries when it comes to two-wheeler maintenance.

