Koenigsegg Agera RS destroys Bugatti Chiron’s speed record to become world’s fastest road car

Koenigsegg Agera RS has bad news for Bugatti and Henessey. It was just another day out for the Agera RS trying to go really fast on Saturday, but this time it set a new record for the fastest production car in the world registering a two-way average speed of 277.9 mph (444.6 km/h) on an 17.6 km section of closed public highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump. This was the same car, driven by factory test driver Niklas Lilja, which broke the Chiron's 0-398-0 km/h record by over five seconds. The owner clearly didn't want to stop there and went ahead glorifying the Swedish supercar the best way it can be. The owner of the Agera RS, which was already a record-breaker, with help from his son-in-law spoke to Nevada's local authorities to shut down a stretch of road on the Highway 160, enough for the factory spec RS to let all its horsies run free. In fact, they had a permit to close the road for two days but only needed some hours and three runs. One - to test things were alreight and then a torpedo run in both directions.

Armed with 1,360 bhp and 1370.7 Nm from the 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the Agera RS recorded a massive 455.28 km/h in one direction and a 433.9 km/h in the other. The two runs are faster than the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, which averaged 431.7 km/h and Henessey Venom GT's one side run of 432.7 km/h, which had so far had been the fastest ever recorded.

The runs were recorded and if you're wondering what it looks like approaching 464 km/h from teh cockpit, see for yourself. It is almost terrifying to watch how even a straight road can appear threatening imagining of disaster at that velocity.

The video shows both runs: one with a top speed of about 435.2 km/h, the other way up there at 454.4 km/h. The two speeds were averaged together to get the official time. Throughout the day, the max speed seems to have been 454.8 km/h.

Interestingly, Henessey recently unveiled the Venom F5, which the brand says will be able to break the 300 mph (480 km/h). However, until the Venom F5 is put to test, the Agera RS reserves to right to wear that crown.

