Karun Chandhok and team finish twelfth overall at the 2017 Le Mans, Porsche takes their 19th overall victory

Twenty-four hours of Le Man may well be one of the most closely watched races in the world with machines being put to the ultimate test. This year’s race, however, proved to be one of the all-time great races with the leading Toyota dropping out on the last lap of the race handing the race to Porsche to win their third race back to back. Bringing an end to a 24-hour battle that had ensued between the two.

Taking the chequered flag at the end of twenty-four house and in excess of 5000 km -- which, in case you were wondering is a couple of thousand kilometres longer than the length of the country -- it was the No.2 Porsche which took the flag, Timo Bernhard at the wheel. Giving Porsche their 19th overall win at Le Mans one of motorsports “holy trinity”. This is Timo’s first win with Porsche, having last won the Le Mans in an Audi way back in 2010.

Following him, after putting on a brilliant show, and even briefly leading the entire event it was Jackie Chan’s Oreca number 7 LMP2 car in second place. The 07 car was piloted by Ho-Pin Tung, with co-pilots Oliver Jarvis and Thomas Laurent. Third place went to the No.13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca O7 of Mathias Beche, David Heinemer Hansson and Nelson Piquet Jr.



However, every racing fan in the sub-continent was on a familiar looking LMP2 further up the pack that finished in an extremely impressive twelfth place. The number 34 Tockwith, Piloted by none other than our own Karun Chandhok along with Nigel Moore and the youngest driver on the grid, Philip Hanson. Despite facing electrical issues in qualifying and having an almost rookie team, each member put in a mature performance to take tenth place in the LMP2 class and twelfth place overall.