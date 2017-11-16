José Mourinho becomes 100,000th Jaguar F-Pace customer

José Mourinho, Portuguese football manager and former football player made a surprise visit to Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull and becomes the 1000,000th Jaguar F-Pace customer. Visited the factory to watch Jaguar employees build his new Jaguar F-Pace as well as helping the team in the production process. José Mourinho also spoke to the employees, motivated them and talked about having pride and passion in the work as well as the JLR products.

Mourinho said, “It was an amazing experience to visit Jaguar’s factory and see all the cars, technology and hard work that goes into developing such a beautiful car. Jaguar is a brand that I have been involved with for many years. Back in 2014, I was the first UK customer to receive the F-TYPE Coupe and now to become the 100,000th Jaguar F-PACE customer is something that is very special.”

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar said, “It’s great to have one of the most successful football managers drive the F-PACE, our SUV that has been voted as the best and most beautiful car in the world by the 2017 World Car of the Year jury. Just like José Mourinho, the F-PACE is all about individual style and top performance.”

The Jaguar F-Pace is one of the fastest selling vehicles in the company's portfolio and is currently the fastest Jaguar vehicle to reach the 100K sales mark. Mourinho in 2016 test drove the F-Pace in the Arctic Circle as part of an extreme high-performance driver training experience. He drove on a frozen lake at high speed, drifted at full throttle for 60km at Jaguar’s extreme testing facility in Arjeplog, Sweden.

According to the car manufacturer, the Jaguar F-Pace offers a mix of performance, design and practicality. The SUV is also the current World Car of The Year and fastest ever selling Jaguar vehicle. The Jaguar F-Pace is available in a 2.0 litre diesel engine and is priced at Rs 60.02 lakh, ex-showroom, India.