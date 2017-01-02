John Abraham gifts himself a Nissan GT-R

Bollywood Actor John Abraham was seen with his new sports car celebrating the New Year. The car in question is the Black Edition of the Nissan GT-R, which was launched in India last month. John Abraham is the brand ambassador of Nissan and the Nissan-GT-R Black Edition was gifted to the actor by the company. The Nissan GT-R is hand-crafted in Japan and the powertrain is hand-built by trained people known as“ Takumi”. The car was launched across the country at a price of Rs 1.99crore (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The Black edition Nissan GT-R gets an all black colour treatment which includes blackened alloy wheels with orange brake callipers, black headliner, seats and contrasting red stitching. The sports car is powered by a 3.5 litre V6 petrol motor that produces 561 hp of power and 672 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 311 km/h. The GT-R is offered with different driving modes - Normal Mode, R-mode and Snow mode.

In terms of safety, the Nissan GT-R features a wide range of features such as an auto on/off headlamps, 6-air bags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, ABS with Electronic Brake Force and tyre pressure monitoring etc. John Abraham is an automotive enthusiast and his love for wheels is evident from his extensive collection of cars and motorcycles. Apart from Nissan GT-R, the actor owns a Nissan Terrano, Yamaha R1, Yamaha VMAX, Lamborghini Gallardo, Suzuki Hayabusa, Audi Q3, Audi Q7 and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.